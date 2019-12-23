Eight Barr Indictments Spell Trouble for Deep State: Schiff, Clinton and other Democrats Implicated

BOMBSHELL: AG Barr Indicts 8 For Funneling Millions In Foreign Donations To Schiff, Clinton and Top Democrats

By David Rufful

Analyzing America

On Friday, Democrat witness George Nader was indicted for his involvement in illegal campaign contributions.

These donations originated from foreign entities and were sent to the Hillary campaign in 2016.

Nader has become known as a Democrat operative and a witness for Robert Mueller.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Nader is also a convicted child molester and currently in federal custody from an indicted on June 3rd 2019 for child pornography.

The story goes even deeper, however.

On Friday, AG Bill Barr indicted eight individuals for illegally funneling foreign money.

These donations have been traced to Adam Schiff, Hillary Clinton and several Democratic senators.

“The list of the Dem organizations taking this illegal money is astounding – almost every Dem state organization and many super PAC’s including the big one Priorities USA,” News Thud reported.

“All of the leading names in the Democratic party took in this money including Adam Schiff and Ted Lieu, Jon Tester, Cory Booker, Hillary Clinton, etc,” the reported added.

The DOJ reported, “Earlier today, an indictment was unsealed against the CEO of an online payment processing company, and seven others, charging them with conspiring to make and conceal conduit and excessive campaign contributions, and related offenses, during the U.S. presidential election in 2016 and thereafter.”

“Assistant Attorney General Brian A. Benczkowski of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division and Assistant Director in Charge Timothy R. Slater of the FBI’s Washington Field Office made the announcement,” the reported said.

The DOJ reported continued, “A federal grand jury in the District of Columbia indicted Ahmad “Andy” Khawaja, 48, of Los Angeles, California, on Nov. 7, 2019, along with George Nader, Roy Boulos, Rudy Dekermenjian, Mohammad “Moe” Diab, Rani El-Saadi, Stevan Hill and Thayne Whipple. The 53 count indictment charges Khawaja with two counts of conspiracy, three counts of making conduit contributions, three counts of causing excessive contributions, 13 counts of making false statements, 13 counts of causing false records to be filed, and one count of obstruction of a federal grand jury investigation. Nader is charged with conspiring with Khawaja to make conduit campaign contributions, and related offenses. Boulos, Dekermenjian, Diab, El-Saadi, Hill, and Whipple are charged with conspiring with Khawaja and each other to make conduit campaign contributions and conceal excessive contributions, and related offenses. ccording to the indictment, from March 2016 through January 2017, Khawaja conspired with Nader to conceal the source of more than $3.5 million in campaign contributions, directed to political committees associated with a candidate for President of the United States in the 2016 election. By design, these contributions appeared to be in the names of Khawaja, his wife, and his company. In reality, they allegedly were funded by Nader. Khawaja and Nader allegedly made these contributions in an effort to gain influence with high-level political figures, including the candidate. As Khawaja and Nader arranged these payments, Nader allegedly reported to an official from a foreign government about his efforts to gain influence.

From March 2016 through 2018, the indictment alleges that Khawaja conspired with Boulos, Dekermenjian, Diab, El-Saadi, Hill, and Whipple.

They hoped to conceal Khawaja’s excessive contributions, which totaled more than $1.8 million, to various political committees.

These contributions allegedly allowed Khawaja to host a private fundraiser for a presidential candidate in 2016 and a private fundraising dinner for an elected official in 2018.

From June 2019 through July 2019, the indictment alleges that Khawaja obstructed a grand jury investigation of this matter in the District of Columbia.

A witness had been called to testify before the grand jury and Khawaja allegedly provided that witness with false information about Nader and his connection to Khawaja’s company.

Nader is currently in federal custody on other charges.

Here is a list of some of Ahmad Khawaja’s donations:

___

https://www.analyzingamerica.org/bombshell-ag-barr-indicts-8-for-funneling-millions-in-foreign-donations-to-schiff-clinton-and-top-democrats/?utm_source=myc