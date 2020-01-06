SOLEIMANIgate: Was Trump blackmailed or bribed to assassinate the Iranian hero? Or, was he a willing co-conspirator in the murderous plot?

Trump Just Destroyed His Legacy,

Put Every American at Risk,

Ruined His Presidency

Trump’s Shockingly Reckless Act of War Was Intended to

Unleash the Dogs of War to Advance the Greater Israel project



“Given the unprecedented and rapidly emerging

Iran-Russia-China military alliance, President

Trump just irreparably tore the fabric of his

so-called peace-making agenda with the illicit

and cowardly assassination of Iranian Major

General Qasem Soleimani. This murder by

drone of a military leader, who was on his way

to diplomacy talks with the US, will become the

most deeply regretted act of his presidency.“

— Intelligence Analyst & Former U.S. Military Officer

No one political leader or government official has the right to put an entire nation at risk like President Trump just did with his reckless act of war via the illicit assassination of top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

Truly, what Trump just did is so far beyond the pale that he has forever “destroyed his legacy” and “ruined his presidency” by putting every American at grave risk.

However, very few political analysts even know the true extent to which Trump totally shattered his international reputation, his domestic standing and, especially, his ability to effectively negotiate on behalf of the United States of America … with anyone — nations large and small — and for any purpose whatsoever. Who, pray tell, would ever trust such an untrustworthy and homicidal maniac again?! As follows:

Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdl Mahdi has now officially revealed that the US had asked him to mediate between the US and Iran and that General Qasem Soleimani to come and talk to him and give him the answer to his mediation efforts. Thus, Soleimani was on an OFFICIAL DIPLOMATIC MISSION as part of a diplomatic initiative INITIATED BY THE USA.

(Source: SOLEIMANIgate: Trump Knowingly Ordered the Execution of General Qasem Soleimani who was on his way to an OFFICIAL DIPLOMATIC MISSION initiated by the U.S.)

The preceding back story is one that is highly unlikely to ever make its way into the perfidious Mainstream Media. Nor will it end up on the front pages of the Alt Media. Nonetheless, this factoid distinguishes Trump’s sheer duplicity as no other scandalous episode during his term in office.

KEY POINT: There are numerous Alt Media websites that have posted all sorts of absurd justifications of Trump’s slaughter of Iraqi and Iranian freedom fighter leaders. Their various explanations for Trump’s malicious killing spree are as ridiculous as they are juvenile. Some of the Alt Right news platforms have even gone so far as to claim that the Quds leader was a member of the Obama-funded Iranian Deep State. Now, remember, General Qasem Soleimani was responsible for annihilating more ISIS terrorists on the ground than anyone else, while Putin eliminated them from the air. ISIS, ISIL and the Islamic State caliphate were all secretly formed by Obama, Clinton, Brennan, Clapper et al.

Trump’s entire military operation in Iraq this past December was fastidiously implemented to deceitfully target and assassinate Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, as well as sow seeds of chaos and conflict throughout the pivotal Shia Crescent.

Iraq had been gradually trying to throw off the yoke of American military occupation throughout 2019 and the Zionists were determined to stop it. Trump’s outright murder of several other Iranian and Iraqi military leaders after Soleimani is a sure sign that the real purpose was the decapitation of the whole Iraqi independence movement.

The illicit series of airstrikes, attacks and assassinations in Iraq, ordered by Commander-in-Chief Donald J. Trump, will forever stain his foreign affairs record. Trump may even be acknowledged in the future for being the POTUS who effectively started World War III.

Of course, all of these Zio-Saudi-Anglo-American black operations and psyops are ultimately designed to advance the extremely destructive and deadly Greater Israel project.

Greater Israel project

That the President of the United States would willfully murder in cold blood a foreign military leader who was on his way to attending a diplomatic meeting set up by the Trump administration is as egregious as it is despicable.

Whenever such a dastardly and heinous event like this occurs, particularly if it involves the White House, the rogue apartheid state of Israel is always behind it.

And, it’s almost always the devastating advancement of the Greater Israel project that serves as the primary goal of such a warmongering initiative and foreign policy disaster.

In order to properly understand the true depth and breadth of the Greater Israel project, it’s first necessary to comprehend the degree to which the U.S. Federal Government and Corporate America and Civil Society have been surreptitiously infiltrated by Zionist traitors and agents of the International Banking Cartel. As follows:

Only with the correct understanding imparted by the preceding exposé can anyone appreciate what’s really going on in the USA, the Middle East and the world-at-large.

The treasonous Neocon Zionists are now essentially using Trump to finish the highly purposeful warmongering project that was begun and/or undertaken by Presidents Poppy Bush, Bill Clinton, W. Bush and Obama. What deliberate warmongering?

This warmongering: “US will attack 7 countries in five years.”

The bottom line of all of the armed conflicts started and/or exacerbated by successive U.S. administrations is that each has served in some way to re-create ERETZ YISRAEL as depicted in the map above.

It should be noted that the re-formation of ERETZ YISRAEL is just one piece of the much more complex and clandestine Greater Israel project. Slowly but surely, Israel illegally expands it borders. Each unprovoked war of naked aggression has been triggered by the Zionists in Tel Aviv who are following a specific covert scheme leading toward total Mideast domination.

The volumes of evidence that proves the outworking of the secret Greater Israel blueprint shown above is now undeniable. Moreover, the Neocon Zionists, Jewish Zionists and Christian Zionists will do whatever is necessary to achieve the even stealthier plan for the ultimate takeover of the entire planetary civilization. As follows:

Trump is not in charge

One of the most incriminating pieces of evidence of the ongoing Greater Israel project is the extent to which President Trump has become the world’s biggest pitchman for it. This alone signals that Trump, clearly, IS NOT IN CHARGE. He is not only run on the inside by son-in-law Jared Kushner, he’s manipulated from afar by Bibi Netanyahu.

What follows is a highly disturbing quote from the present Israeli prime minister:

“If we get caught, they will just replace us with persons of the same cloth. So it doesn’t matter what you do. America is a Golden Calf and we will suck it dry, chop it up, and sell it off piece by piece until there is nothing left but the World’s biggest welfare state that we will create and control. Why? Because it’s God’s will and America is big enough to take the hit so we can do it again, again and again. This is what we do to countries that we hate. We destroy them very slowly and make them suffer for refusing to be our slaves.” — PM Benjamin Netanyahu

(Benjamin Netanyahu was in a meeting at Finks bar in Jerusalem, a well-known Mossad watering-hole. Here is what he said as taken directly from the transcript of the recording, which was witnessed and which has been 100% fully authenticated.)

(Source: MODERN STATE OF ISRAEL: Established as the Global Headquarters for ‘the World’s Largest Organized Crime Syndicate’)

Not only is Trump following orders from his hidden Zionist masters regarding the rearrangement of the Middle Eastern geopolitical chessboard, he’s also zealously pursuing a MIGA agenda at home instead of a MAGA one. In point of fact, no POTUS has so aggressively promoted so many policies, both domestic and foreign, which are clearly carried out on behalf of Israel, and often to the great detriment of the American people.

There’s also no question that Trump has been playing a game with the U.S. citizenry where it concerns his ‘intention’ to make peace, not war. In fact, he has known about his pivotal role in the Greater Israel project from the very beginning since he was chosen for his ardent Christian Zionism, along with Jared Kushner’s quite scary brand of Jewish Zionism. Kushner was prominently placed in the Trump family for this very reason many years ago. Yes, these treasonous foreign agents plan decades ahead.

Which means that Trumps was actually selected to greatly advance the furtive destruction of the Northern Levant, just as he has overseen. Which also means that he is brutally aware of this: General Wesley Clark: “The US will attack 7 countries in 5 years” (Video)

Trump’s extremely deceptive MO is best illustrated by his many misguided moves and maneuvers throughout the Northern Levant theater of war. Each and every troop relocation, new troop deployment, CIA operation, State Department psyop and naval initiative/exercise in that general region has been made to maintain U.S. political control, as well as to conduct aggressive military operations on behalf of Israel.

Isn’t this exactly what Trump has done since his very first day in office?

Fake Loyalty Oath by Every POTUS

This U.S. Mideast strategy was actually formulated and approved decades ago. Each POTUS is not even permitted into the Oval Office until they first sign a contract with the U.S. Corporation which stipulates that, as CEO and President, they will prosecute any war and execute any black operation required to expand the influence and increase the power of Israel. The newly elected POTUS also promises, on pain of death if the contract is broken, not to prosecute a single previous POTUS of war crimes or any other high crime or misdemeanor. This is exactly why AG Barr’s DoJ will only touch the surface of UKRAINEgate—Obama would be in prison by now if the Attorney General was serious.

The cunning nature of these latest US attacks in Iraq hinged strongly on the ill-fated impeachment process conducted by the House Democrats. That slyly engineered psycho-drama was all for show in order to push the Trumpsters solidly into the “forever wars” camp. As long as Trump does it, he can do no wrong as far as the Right is concerned. Even if it means blindly starting a major regional war with a nation as large and militarily strong as Iran… which could then lead to a Third World War! WOW ! ! !

The most striking part of this ever-changing psyop is the way in which Trump’s handlers in Tel Aviv coach him to present the persona that he’s in charge. His TV gig on The Apprentice was even given to him as a practice run for sounding and looking presidential. In reality, Trump is nothing but an Israeli puppet on a string. For all we know, he may even be a quite willing pawn of PM Netanyahu and eager participant in this dangerous game where he’s ready to curry any favor from his biggest campaign contributors such as arch-Zionist and gambling magnate Sheldon Adelson.

If there’s one mission the Neocon Zionists want Trump to accomplish, it is regime change in Tehran. Hence, the only way to achieve that aim was to neutralize the most effective protector of Iran’s borders—the commander of the Quds Force and premier general in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

KEY POINT: There is perhaps no other military leader in the Northern Levant who was as effective at eliminating the ISIS threat as Major General Qasem Soleimani. This fact alone put a HUGE target on his back. Because the ISIS terrorist group was created, funded and armed by Israel, US, UK and Saudi Arabia, those nations really had it in for the Iranian hero. Not only did Soleimani successfully keep ISIL out of Iran, he wiped them out of both Syria and Iraq. The Zio-Saudi-Anglo-American Axis was itching to get even with him for a long time because of his success at collapsing the Islamic State. See: Trump Kills #1 Enemy Of Isis—WTF? (Video)

(Source: BLOWBACK COMING: The Illicit Assassination of General Qasem Soleimani by Trump Was an Act of War and Epic Blunder)

Conclusion

Where it concerns Trump’s many monumental blunders in ordering the multiple malicious attacks and unlawful assassinations over the past week — ON BEHALF OF ISRAEL — the following stark assessment pretty much nails it.

“Trump just made the worst possible move and there’s

no way to fix it! No friggin’ way! We’re talking about

a monumental f*ck up here. There’s no way, no how to

walk this thing back. The Iranian hero was incinerated.

Murdered in cold blood by the cowardly Trump. Killed

him after he attended a funeral for other soldiers also

killed by Trump and on his way to a diplomatic mission

initiated by the US. Perhaps the most dastardly act ever

perpetrated by a POTUS! The saddest thing about this

“Epic Blunder” is that Trump doesn’t even know what

he just did. SAD! The saddest thing he’s ever done—BY

FAR! And now the whole world will suffer the conse-

quences of his flaming hubris and his craven obedience

to Israel. Only a traitor to the Republic would ever act

in such a despicable and treacherous way. Oh, and by

the way, Trump just changed the rules of the game—

FOREVER! Every head of state and military leader and

VIP will wonder whether they’re hearing the hum of a

predator drone as they’re driving to their destination.”

— Intelligence Analyst & Former U.S. Military Officer

That Trump carried out these barbaric murders under the cover of the American flag (see the following Trump tweet) makes his odious misconduct all the more cowardly, reprehensible and impeachable.



January 6, 2020

