Iraqi Prime Minister Indicts Trump for Murder One and State-Sponsored Terrorism

SOLEIMANIgate Blown Wide Open

Firsthand Testimony Proves Trump

Outright Lied About Soleimani—But

It’s Much, MUCH Worse Than That

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

An Unstable and Tempestuous Tyrant

Installed by the Military-Industrial Complex

to Preserve the Collapsing Petrodollar’s

World Reserve Currency Status and

Advance the Greater Israel Project

State of the Nation

Here’s The Well-Hidden Back Story That Totally Destroys Trump’s False Narrative

It’s entirely true: SOLEIMANIgate will prove to be President Trump’s greatest scandal, especially because of its many profound and disastrous international implications which will inevitably manifest. As follows:

What Trump just tried to pull off in Iraq is nothing short of a series of serious war crimes, as well as attempts to coerce a nation and its head of state to agree to a nationwide redevelopment deal that amounted to nothing more than an immense multi-billion dollar shakedown.

How so?

Here’s the back story you’ll never read in the CIA’s Mockingbird Media.

But, first, it’s crucial to understand the context of the following authoritative account:

The Iraqi prime minister, Adil Abdul-Mahdi, has revealed details of his interactions with Trump in the weeks leading up to Soleimani’s assassination in a speech to the Iraqi parliament. He tried to explain several times on live television how Washington had been browbeating him and other Iraqi members of parliament to toe the American line, even threatening to engage in false-flag sniper shootings of both protesters and security personnel in order to inflame the situation, recalling similar modi operandi seen in Cairo in 2009, Libya in 2011, and Maidan in 2014. The purpose of such cynicism was to throw Iraq into chaos.

Here is the reconstruction of the story:

[Speaker of the Council of Representatives of Iraq] Halbousi attended the parliamentary session while almost none of the Sunni members did. This was because the Americans had learned that Abdul-Mehdi was planning to reveal sensitive secrets in the session and sent Halbousi to prevent this. Halbousi cut Abdul-Mehdi off at the commencement of his speech and then asked for the live airing of the session to be stopped. After this, Halbousi together with other members, sat next to Abdul-Mehdi, speaking openly with him but without it being recorded. This is what was discussed in that session that was not broadcast: Abdul-Mehdi spoke angrily about how the Americans had ruined the country and now refused to complete infrastructure and electricity grid projects unless they were promised 50% of oil revenues, which Abdul-Mehdi refused. I was supposed to meet him [Soleimani] later in the morning when he was killed. He came to deliver a message from Iran in response to the message we had delivered to the Iranians from the Saudis. This is why I visited China and signed an important agreement with them to undertake the construction instead. Upon my return, Trump called me to ask me to reject this agreement. When I refused, he threatened to unleash huge demonstrations against me that would end my premiership. Huge demonstrations against me duly materialized and Trump called again to threaten that if I did not comply with his demands, then he would have Marine snipers on tall buildings target protesters and security personnel alike in order to pressure me. I refused again and handed in my resignation. To this day the Americans insist on us rescinding our deal with the Chinese. After this, when our Minister of Defense publicly stated that a third party was targeting both protestors and security personnel alike (just as Trump had threatened he would do), I received a new call from Trump threatening to kill both me and the Minister of Defense if we kept on talking about this “third party”.

The Iraqi Prime Minister goes on to state several other damning facts surrounding this sordid episode depicting Trump’s thuggery, some of which have been presented in other exposés that are slowly seeping out by knowledgeable insiders and Iraqi whistleblowers. As follows: SOLEIMANIgate: Trump Knowingly Ordered the Execution of General Qasem Soleimani who was on his way to an OFFICIAL DIPLOMATIC MISSION initiated by the U.S.

When the whole story surrounding SOLEIMANIgate is eventually revealed, and it will be in all of its graphic details, Trump will be known as an utterly shameless presidential hitman for the Military-Industrial Complex (MIC). In point of fact, Trump is already on track to throw more money at the MIC than any previous POTUS.

KEY POINTS: The Military-Industrial Complex will only ever allow a hardcore war monger and war profiteer into the White House. (By also being a war profiteer, every POTUS secretly shares in the spoils of the war which is always carefully hidden; that’s why they all leave office very rich men.) It’s been this way ever since President John F. Kennedy was assassinated. Trump has made numerous statements and taken several actions which prove he is a war profiteer first and foremost as are some of his family members. However, his handlers knew they had to quite deceptively package him as a peacemaker. They knew that a fake peacemaker could sell war much more effectively to the Right than a flaming warmonger. Hence, Trump has falsely presented himself as wanting to stop the wars, but he only keeps them ALL going. This reality alone makes him even more perfidious than Obama. Trump’s very being and presidency vibrate like a “Prophet of War”. Talk about fabricating a totally bogus American peace brand. It’s essential to comprehend that Trump is often credited with starting no new wars, but that’s NOT true. Restarting the Iraq War for one and stealthily warring on Yemen are just two examples; keeping troops in Syria and flying thousands more into the Mideast reflect his war posture. Trump does know that if he does something stupid in the Mideast, Israel will be transformed into a glass parking lot in a day and a night. If Trump attacks Russia, Putin’s recently advertised hypersonic missiles will instantaneously morph the East Coast into a colossal, dystopian, post-apocalyptic wasteland. That’s why he hasn’t started any new wars. Trump is really a supreme coward at heart as all bullies are, which in a strange way prevents him from triggering the Armageddon that his fellow Christian Zionists are bucking for.

Trump will also be known as the greatest pitchman for the US petrodollar the world has ever known. As a Khazarian Mafia-controlled businessman, Trump knows that his presidential powers are greatly derived from the strength of the once Almighty Dollar. Once that fake fiat currency with no backing, which is printed by the fraudulent Federal Reserve Bank, has crashed and burned — and it will — American military and economic power will be significantly diminished. So will the USA’s political influence in the world.

The only way that the U.S. military has been able to maintain 192 military bases throughout Iraq alone is by artificially propping up a petrodollar that is rapidly deflating by the month. Yes, many nations still view the US dollar as the world’s reserve currency, but all of the BRICS-aligned nations are providentially collaborating to remove that status post-haste. In the meantime, the DoD and MIC still maintains over “800 military bases in more than 70 countries and territories abroad”. These exist primarily to protect the American people from the warmongering actions of the U.S. Federal Government—the largest organized crime syndicate there ever was.

Trump knows this, as do his clandestine masters. His masters in Tel Aviv are grimly aware that American hegemony is on the wane, and that they must do whatever they can to prevent the final demise of the US dollar. After all, Israel’s very existence depends on the U.S. Armed Forces, massive annual aid packages, as well as highly preferential corporate MIC contracts for advanced American weaponry, small arms and other necessary armaments. There will be no more giveaways to Israel if the US goes bankrupt.

Not only that, the Neocon Zionists in both Washington and Tel Aviv are systematically using Trump to advance their furtive Greater Israel project, perhaps the single most devastating enterprise on the planet today. This covert war plan alone requires enormous U.S. funding on a regular basis, so there’s another HUGE pressure on Trump to prop up the petrodollar AT ALL COSTS.

The Greater Israel project is one of the top priorities for the Trump administration for various reasons that are well beyond the scope of this analysis. However, suffice to say that there has been no other warmongering project more calamitous to humanity than the extremely deadly and destructive Greater Israel project. Truly, the war profiteering via arms trafficking and the ensuing disaster capitalism is unparalleled. Just consider all the American unprovoked wars of naked aggression throughout the Middle East since World War II. WOW ! ! !

What these numerous wars really constitute is the ‘cold phase’ of World War III. The banksters always knew it would come to a point where the entire Global Economic & Financial System would disintegrate. However, their scheme was to conduct a controlled demolition before that occurred, and for quite obvious reasons. That unprecedented demolition will mark the beginning of the descent to WW3.

Well, here we are in 2020. The global geopolitical chessboard has never been so fraught and complicated and unpredictable. The Zio-Anglo-American Axis is hemorrhaging cash via the FED’s unending quantitative easing policies, maintaining a worldwide empire that is unsustainable, and waging new wars that have irreparably fractured the world community of nations to the max.

For these and other reasons, the New World Order globalist cabal knows there’s only one way out of this ever-worsening predicament. World War has, in fact, served the very same purpose during the 2oth century—TWICE. Not only will perps at the top of the food chain avoid prosecution for genocide, war crimes, crime against humanity by instigating World War III, etc., they also stand to make more money than ever should the hot phase of WW3 take place in earnest.

SOLEIMANIgate

Which is exactly why Trump just illegally assassinated the Iranian General—Qasem Soleimani. Not only was Soleimani responsible for wiping out ISIS on the ground throughout the Northern Levant, as Putin did from the air, the Iranian hero posed a major PR problem for Trump himself. That’s because President Trump has been trying to falsely take credit for eliminating ISIS from Syria. Not only did his administration not do that, Team Trump has stealthily done whatever was possible to protect the ISIS terrorists. And, every major player on the Mideast regional chessboard knows that dangerous state of affairs continues to be a fact.

KEY POINTS: There are numerous Alt Media websites that have posted all sorts of absurd justifications of Trump’s slaughter of Iraqi and Iranian freedom fighter leaders. Their various explanations for Trump’s malicious killing spree are as ridiculous as they are juvenile. Some of the Alt Right news platforms have even gone so far as to claim that the Quds leader was a member of the Obama-funded Iranian Deep State. Now, remember, General Qasem Soleimani was responsible for annihilating more ISIS terrorists than anyone else. ISIS, ISIL and the Islamic State caliphate were all secretly formed by Obama, Clinton, Brennan, Clapper et al., as they have been cunningly protected by the Trump administration.

Hence, SOLEIMANIgate is much more than just the reprehensible assassination of a military leader on his way to a vital peace-making diplomatic meeting, it represents a series of military and intelligence initiatives taken by Trump to (i) sabotage the Mideast peace process, (ii) keep all U.S military personnel in place there, and (iii) secure the extremely lucrative redevelopment deals wherever the U.S. war machine has inflicted wartime destruction. For, in the end, Trump’s main presidential mission for the MIC is to function as the presidential purveyor of disaster capitalism—American style. See: 6 Things Media Won’t Tell You About Assassination of Iranian General

Not only does Trump relish that role which he was meticulously trained for as a consummate predatory capitalist, he has developed an exceedingly deceitful style that his minions always portray as peace-making … … … when in fact he is an inveterate warmonger. His primary war-making tools to date are financial terrorism, economic warfare and corporate sabotage, each of which he has utilized as no other POTUS in history. In reality, Trump is a stone-cold financial and economic terrorist of the highest order. As follows: Trump Proves to be a Puppet of the Power Elite and Pawn of the Neocon Zionists

The Trump card

The only way to correctly understand the person and politician of Donald Trump is to comprehend the carefully hidden pieces of his business and personal history. The volumes of incriminating evidence now available in the public domain clearly indicate that Trump has been set up to be the “Adolf Hitler of the 21st century”. Just as Hitler really did make Germany great again before his handlers used him to wreck the world order, Trump is being used by the very same Zionist masters and Ashkenazi banksters. If Trump is elected to a second term, the body politic will be shock to see his metamorphosis into a Hitler-like figure. Yes, his base will fight this accurate notion tooth and nail because they have been fastidiously mind-controlled to believe Trump’s utterly false MAGA promise. For Trump, it’s really MIGA, MIGA, MIGA! And, the very fact that Trump gave his ultra-liberal Jewish daughter and Neocon Zionist son-in-law such prominent roles in the West Wing clearly shows his true loyalties as an Israel Firster, not any fealty to the United States of America.

*MIGA = Make Israel Great Again

KEY POINT: President Trump was undeniably installed by the International Banking Cartel. (The IBC owns and operates the entire Military-Industrial Complex and National Security State.) His wanton and unlawful deployment of financial terrorism and economic warfare around the globe, with such supreme confidence, reflects this clandestine power behind him. If the banksters did not want Trump in the Oval Office, he would not be there. Or, he would long be dead—JFK-style. As to what forces are surreptitiously supporting him in the background domestically: The Hidden Powers Behind the Destruction of America. Trump was actually groomed for the leading role in this plot to destroy the American Republic form within as explained here: The Donald is the TRUMP Card of the International Banking Cartel

Trump’s undeniable role in SOLEIMANIgate has cast him as an international villain and menace to society. As more radioactive information about his transparent presidential misconduct leaks onto the Internet, no one will ever take him seriously again. A POTUS who cannot inspire trust has absolutely no business being in the Oval Office. Given such a grave impeachable offense, however, there’s not even the slightest chance that the complicit Democrats will hold Trump accountable. Therefore, We the People must hold him to account on November 2, 2020.

Conclusion

Trump has proven to be as deceitful and duplicitous as any other US president, if not much more so. He was actually selected for his innate capacity to carry out treachery and treason on an epic scale, which he has done in the background (Still no border wall; Obamacare is still here with no replacement in sight; Clintons are not in prison; the swamp is bigger than ever, US warmongering going stronger than ever). And, yet, most of Trump’s most serious treachery is completely hidden, even from the ever-probing Fifth Estate. That’s how good Israel has been at protecting their chosenite and Golden Boy regarding his most serious crimes against the American people. See: Why did the Trump administration outright lie about “zero casualties” after the Iranian missile attacks?

If you are a patriot, then please take the time to read the critical exposé that follows. It contains the whole plot, as well as how Trump totally lost the plot. For those who fail to grasp the enormity and gravity of Trump’s crime spree in Iraq, please re-read this article because it really does portray Trump’s preferred MO in his prickly dealings with all the other nations of the world.

In light of these stark realities, Trump cannot be permitted a second term. He has become dangerous to the extreme, mostly because he has become a cult figure to his base who really believes he can do no wrong. Trump’s own actions now show that he was chosen because of his extraordinary willingness to betray the American people while he strives to “Make Israel Great Again”.

Toward that end, Trump has morphed into a presidential mafioso working on behalf of the Khazarian Mafia. His official conduct delineated above in the firsthand account by the Iraqi Prime Minister reveals yet another very bad actor occupying the Oval Office.

Let’s face it: The Democrat side of the aisle has already gone either insane socialist, full-bore communist or crazy cultural marxist … and the ultra-liberals are ready to go full-on bolshevik. Because of Trump’s current downward spiral, he’s clearly being set up for an epic crash and burn. Hence, the choices for 2020 are as limited as they have ever been.

As a solution for this quite serious 2020 predicament, perhaps the electorate might consider this approach before Election Day: RECRUITMENT NOTICE FOR 2020 POTUS CANDIDATE—Only True Independents Need Apply

State of the Nation

January 9, 2020

Addendum

Donald Trump knows the political realities. That’s why he has surrounded himself with warmongers since Inauguration Day. He also knows that, “if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em”. Which is exactly what he did. Why else did he ever hire hardcore Neocon warmonger John Bolton as his NSA?! Trump’s every major appointment demonstrates that his original intention was to form a full-blown War Cabinet. He really likes to use the all-powerful U.S. military to project power and an image of strength where there is really great weakness. Because his biggest campaign donors own him lock, stock and barrel, Trump has no choice but to bend to their will, and their agenda is regional war followed by global war. Then there are those many institutional heavyweights both salient and obscured, most of which want war for the sake of justifying their very existence. As follows:

Deep State wants war.

The Shadow Government wants war. So do all the NWO Secret Societies.

The Military-Industrial Complex and National Security State want war.

The CFR, Trilateral Commission and Bilderberg Group want war.

The United Kingdom’s RIIA, LBMA and SERCO want war.

The Committee of 300, Illuminati Families and Black Nobility want war.

NATO wants war.

Israel and Saudi Arabia want war.

The United Kingdom, France and United States want war.

The U.S. Intelligence Community, British Intel Agencies and Israeli Secret Services all want war.

Corporate America and especially the Mainstream Media want war.

The U.S. Congress wants war.

Even the Trump administration is secretly preparing for war.

(Source: The Only Remaining Option for the NWO Globalist Cabal is: World War III)