Really, these night-time photogs just happened to have their smartphone cameras aimed at the exact part of the sky when the Ukrainian plane lit up! How did that happen unless they were told precisely where to be and what time to video?

Posted on January 10, 2020 by State of the Nation

Video Captures Moment Missile Strikes Boeing 737 Over Tehran

ZeroHedge.com

Update: The New York Times has verified the video which shows an Iranian missile hitting a plane above Parand, near Tehran’s airport, the area where a Ukrainian airliner stopped transmitting its signal before it crashed on Wednesday.

With the narrative surrounding the crashed Ukrainian Boeing 737 changing by the minute, shifting away from a initially proposed theory of a technical error and shifting toward speculation the plane was accidentally or not taken down by someone (Iranians? Israelis? CIA?) on the ground, “evidence” is suddenly starting to emerge to validate this latest theory. And so moments ago, an unverified, unconfirmed video has appeared on the Telegram network, purporting to show the moment a missile strikes the Ukrainian flight PS752.

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/video-captures-alleged-moment-missile-strikes-boeing-737-over-tehran

